Lamar Jackson In Attendance For Ravens’ Offseason Program

Per the team’s social media, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is in attendance for the start of the offseason program today.

Baltimore is the first team to report, but there were some questions whether Jackson would be in attendance from the jump with an extension looming.

Numerous Ravens’ officials wanted to get a deal with Jackson done before free agency to give them more cap space for free agency, but they had to settle for a restructure instead. New Baltimore HC Jesse Minter was asked about Jackson’s extension outlook and said “it’ll all work itself out.”

Jackson is extension-eligible again this offseason, with scheduled cap hits of $34.39 million and $84.34 million in the last two years of the deal from 2026-2027. While a new deal is expected at some point, Jackson will be at least be in attendance for the offseason program in the meantime.

Jackson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option, which cost them $23 million, fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million, fully guaranteed.

Baltimore later signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension. He’s due base salaries of $20.25 million, $51.25 million, and $51.25 million in the final three years of the deal.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and threw for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 63.6 percent of his passes. He also rushed 67 times for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more on Jackson as it becomes available.