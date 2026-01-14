Ravens Want To Extend Lamar Jackson Before Free Agency

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti says he would like to extend the contract of QB Lamar Jackson in the next couple of months.

Despite missing the playoffs and dealing with injuries that limited him this past season, Bisciotti is hoping that GM Eric DeCosta can figure out an extension with the franchise quarterback.

“If he doesn’t want to do an extension, then we throw those $74 million into void years and Lamar’s coming back at the same cap number he was last year,” Bisciotti said, via Pro Football Talk. “You can play with that money all you want. That’s not what we want. We want another window, and Lamar knows that, and I think he’s amenable to doing something that mirrors the last deal he did. The annual number will be a little higher, but I hope it’s plug a new number into the same contract he signed and move on.”

“The urgency of that matters to me because we’ve got free agents and I don’t want to go into free agency with that hanging over our head,” Bisciotti added. “I made that clear to Lamar and I think he was very appreciative of my stance and hopefully willing to work with Eric and not get this thing dragged out into April.”

Jackson has two years remaining on his contract, with salary cap hits of $74.5 million in both 2026 and 2027. Bisciotti hopes Jackson will agree to a long-term deal that lowers those cap numbers while guaranteeing him more money in the future, but that if Jackson doesn’t agree, they can restructure the contract with void years to lower the $74.5 million cap number.

Jackson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million, fully guaranteed.

Baltimore later signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension. He’s due base salaries of $20.25 million, $51.25 million, and $51.25 million in the final three years of the deal.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and threw for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 63.6 percent of his passes. He also rushed 67 times for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

