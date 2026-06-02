AFC Notes: Denzel Ward, Myles Murphy, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals DE Myles Murphy had five and a half sacks last season, and the team decided to decline his fifth-year option. However, he says he understands the business side and will use it as motivation in 2026.

“I knew it was a possibility,” Murphy said, via Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News. “Duke and everyone upstairs, they’ve been pretty transparent on ‘we spent a lot of money this offseason.’ So, it does make sense. We talk. No hard feelings. We talk about everything, so really, just doing my job right now, getting ready for the upcoming season, trying to be in the best shape I can be, the best teammate I can be.”

“I think it motivates us as a team in general, because, I mean, it shows that they (the front office) want it just as bad as us,” Murphy added. “So, you know, them adding those key pieces and knowing what we already have and knowing what we need can help us as a team, as a unit. It’s very motivating. And I don’t need to do anything but be the best player I can be because I know the history with Dex ( Lawrence ), Jonathan Allen, B.J. ( Hill) , Boye and all the old guys, like I know they’re going to be at their best, so it just makes me want to be at my best.”

Browns

Browns CB Denzel Ward has not been present during voluntary offseason workouts but told reporters that he is continuing to enjoy his time off and work out on his own.

“I’ve just been training, working out,” Ward said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “I got a girlfriend, I got to take her on some dates. I’ve just been working out, working my craft and getting prepared for when I get back in there. Yeah, that’s it.”

“It’s been good because even though I haven’t been there, like I’ve been with [defensive backs coach Brandon] Lynch, he’s been calling me, we’ve been getting on calls and going over the playbook,” Ward continued. “And so I’ve still been learning the playbook and the new plays that’s been going in. And so continue to do that. And then like I said, I’ve been watching the practices that they’ve been doing and how they run the plays and how guys are looking. So I’m still involved, just from afar. I’m looking at it from a different view this time. You don’t have to read into it. It’s up to people if they want to read into it, but no, I’ve just been working my craft, working out and getting ready. I’ve still been checking them out though, so I’ve been in the iPad seeing what those new guys have been looking like. So I got something for them when I get there though.”

Ravens Ravens DB Malaki Starks said that he wasn’t satisfied with his rookie season and is looking forward to a second-year jump. “How I played last season was okay, but it’s not the standard I set for myself,” Starks said, via the team’s website. “I know I can play at a higher level. There were plays I should’ve made and didn’t. This season, I’m expecting to make them.”

As for many rookies, Starks said he feels more prepared entering his second year after training for the draft his rookie season.

“I don’t think enough is said about entire draft process and how much of a toll that takes on you coming into the league,” Starks said. “You don’t know what team’s going to take you until draft night. After that, right away you’re in a new place, part of a new team with new teammates and coaches. It’s all different and it happens quickly. I feel so much more settled, more comfortable than I did at this time last year.“