Ravens On New Contract For Lamar Jackson: It’ll All Work Itself Out

In an interview on ESPN, Ravens HC Jesse Minter was asked about QB Lamar Jackson‘s long-term contract outlook.

“Lamar knows how the organization feels about him,” Minter responded. “We know how he feels about us. We think in due time that it’ll all work itself out.”

Multiple senior Ravens officials, from owner Steve Bisciotti to GM Eric DeCosta, talked openly after last season ended about how extending Jackson before the start of free agency was a priority.

“The urgency of that matters to me because we’ve got free agents and I don’t want to go into free agency with that hanging over our head,” Bisciotti said. “I made that clear to Lamar and I think he was very appreciative of my stance and hopefully willing to work with Eric and not get this thing dragged out into April.”

That didn’t happen, though. Baltimore restructured his contract instead to get salary cap savings. Jackson has two years left on his deal before it expires, and the deal also includes no-tag and no-trade clauses.

Negotiations between the two sides last time were rocky, though the Ravens and Jackson were eventually able to agree to a deal. Jackson doesn’t have an agent and represents himself, which is another complicating factor.

Mike Garafolo previously reported that the Ravens will give zero consideration to trading Jackson despite some speculation around the league.

Jackson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option, which cost them $23 million, fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million, fully guaranteed.

Baltimore later signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension. He’s due base salaries of $20.25 million, $51.25 million, and $51.25 million in the final three years of the deal.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and threw for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 63.6 percent of his passes. He also rushed 67 times for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more on Jackson as it becomes available.