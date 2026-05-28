AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Derrick Henry, Aaron Rodgers, Colts, Ravens, Steelers

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson talked about his vision following the eye injury: “It’s good. I’m out there throwing the football nice.” (James Boyd)

talked about his vision following the eye injury: “It’s good. I’m out there throwing the football nice.” (James Boyd) Richardson was asked if it’s awkward being back after the trade request: “I don’t think so. I signed a contract. I was still on this team regardless, before the trade stuff. I got an obligation to this team.” (Boyd)

Ravens

Ravens RB Derrick Henry is well known for investing significant money in his body and keeping it well conditioned for the season, something both he and new HC Jesse Minter commented on ahead of another season in which much will be expected of him in the system of new OC Declan Doyle.

“I love putting the work in, conditioning, being in the weight room, being around the guys and putting the work in the offseason,” Henry said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “And around this time, this is where you get to tune up everything, make mistakes [and] learn from those mistakes. And then when training camp comes around, you’re rolling. But the offseason is just putting the work in as much as you can so the results will show when it is time.”

“Just to see a guy like that with the experience and success that he’s had sort of go about his process of getting better, he’s an unbelievable example for everybody else on the team — offense, defense, whatever — of how you operate when you want to learn, and you want to be the best,” Minter said. “So, it’s just unbelievable the way he goes about his business. It’s really cool to see.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers got his deal done for 2026 and was in attendance during the recent OTA sessions. Pittsburgh HC Mike McCarthy feels Rodgers will be a great resource for the young QBs and all the young players on the roster.

“You gotta throw people open,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “You gotta throw your receivers open in this league. You don’t throw to open receivers. To accomplish that, and to have Aaron Rodgers here, that’s done it at the highest level for quite some tine, for two decades, he’s always done an excellent job of helping not only younger quarterbacks but younger players in the locker room.” “He’s a tremendous resource and I would recommend that all of our players spend as much time with him as possible. He has a lot to offer and he’s always been really good about sharing with younger players. He’s a tremendous asset for us.” McCarthy noted the organizational reaction to Rodgers’ return, reflecting the impact the veteran has had on the team in a short time. “I think clearly what it means, you can see the reaction in the building, first and foremost starting with the players, the locker room, the coaching staff,” McCarthy said. “Everybody was extremely excited when the decision became official. “I think that speaks for itself and speaks volumes of what he’s established just in a short time here coming off last season.”