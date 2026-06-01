Broncos Officially Pick Up $8.19M Of Cap Room Following Dre Greenlaw Release

Per Parker Gabriel, the Broncos have officially gained $8.19 million in 2026 cap space for the post-June 1st designation used on OLB Dre Greenlaw.

Gabriel adds the Broncos will take on $2.17 million in dead cap in 2026 and the remaining $2.17 million in dead cap in 2027. He also mentions Denver now has $25.66 million in 2026 cap space.

Greenlaw, 28, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when he agreed to a two-year extension in 2022.

Greenlaw was testing the market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract with the Broncos.

Denver released him this past offseason using a post-June 1st designation, and he signed a one-year deal to return to San Francisco.

In 2025, Greenlaw appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 43 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, an interception and two pass defenses.