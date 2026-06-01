Jets Cut Two Players Including LB Kobe King

The New York Jets are making a few roster cuts on Monday including waiving K Lenny Krieg and waiving LB Kobe King with an injury designation.

Should King clear waivers tomorrow, he would revert to the team’s injured reserve list.

King, 23, was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie contract, but was cut loose back in October of last year.

The Jets later claimed King off waivers and he finished out the season in New York.

In 2025, King appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and Jets, recording 10 total tackles.