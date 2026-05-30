AFC Notes: De’Von Achane, Aaron Glenn, Bills, Jets, Dolphins

Bills

Bills LB Terrel Bernard said that his injury-riddled season last year was his hardest year of football.

“It was tough,” Bernard admitted, via Bills Wire. “It was probably my hardest year as a football player.”

Bills HC Joe Brady is leaning on Bernard to be a leader under new DC Jim Leonhard‘s defense.

“When you’re injured, he had a ‘C’ on his chest and it was deserved. But it’s hard when you’re not out there. And so I think his leadership has strengthened just from that experience,” Brady said.

Dolphins

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane told reporters he doesn’t want to consider this year a rebuild for the Dolphins, as they have already been doing so for the past two seasons.

“I’m not trying to hear ‘we rebuilding for two years,’” Achane said. “I ain’t trying to do it. Most definitely, I want to win the division, we gotta win the playoff game. I ain’t even going to say we’re going be trying to win the championship, but we just got to get those things first.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said it’s an open competition for QB2 behind Geno Smith , and Bailey Zappe was number two on Wednesday. (Zack Rosenblatt)

said it’s an open competition for QB2 behind , and was number two on Wednesday. (Zack Rosenblatt) Glenn feels second-round CB D’Angelo Ponds has a good understanding of slot and outside cornerback and said they will give him reps at both to see how he handles it. (Rosenblatt)

has a good understanding of slot and outside cornerback and said they will give him reps at both to see how he handles it. (Rosenblatt) The Jets signed WR Tim Patrick to a one-year, $2 million contract with $1 million guaranteed, including a $500,000 signing bonus. (OTC)