Rams Sign Second-Round TE Max Klare

The Los Angeles Rams have officially signed second-round TE Max Klare to a four-year rookie contract on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.
Los Angeles now has two remaining unsigned picks from this year’s class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|13
|Ty Simpson
|QB
|2
|61
|Max Klare
|TE
|Signed
|3
|93
|Keagen Trost
|T
|Signed
|6
|197
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|Signed
|7
|232
|Tim Keenan III
|DT
Klare, 22, was a three-star recruit who committed to Purdue. After three seasons, he elected to transfer to Ohio State ahead of the 2025 season. He was named third-team All-Big 10 in 2024 and first-team in 2025.
Dane Brugler had him as the No. 3 tight end in this year’s draft class.
He’s projcted to sign a four-year, $8,075,214 rookie contract that includes a $2,332,884 signing bonus.
During his four-year college career, Klare recorded 116 receptions for 1,329 yards and six touchdowns in 33 career games for the Buckeyes.
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