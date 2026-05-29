Rams Sign Second-Round TE Max Klare

By
Jonathan Comeaux
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The Los Angeles Rams have officially signed second-round TE Max Klare to a four-year rookie contract on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire. 

Max Klare

Los Angeles now has two remaining unsigned picks from this year’s class. 

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 13 Ty Simpson QB  
2 61 Max Klare TE Signed
3 93 Keagen Trost T Signed
6 197 CJ Daniels WR Signed
7 232 Tim Keenan III DT  

 

Klare, 22, was a three-star recruit who committed to Purdue. After three seasons, he elected to transfer to Ohio State ahead of the 2025 season. He was named third-team All-Big 10 in 2024 and first-team in 2025. 

Dane Brugler had him as the No. 3 tight end in this year’s draft class. 

He’s projcted to sign a four-year, $8,075,214 rookie contract that includes a $2,332,884 signing bonus. 

During his four-year college career, Klare recorded 116 receptions for 1,329 yards and six touchdowns in 33 career games for the Buckeyes. 

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