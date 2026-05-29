Rams Sign Second-Round TE Max Klare

The Los Angeles Rams have officially signed second-round TE Max Klare to a four-year rookie contract on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Los Angeles now has two remaining unsigned picks from this year’s class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 13 Ty Simpson QB 2 61 Max Klare TE Signed 3 93 Keagen Trost T Signed 6 197 CJ Daniels WR Signed 7 232 Tim Keenan III DT

Klare, 22, was a three-star recruit who committed to Purdue. After three seasons, he elected to transfer to Ohio State ahead of the 2025 season. He was named third-team All-Big 10 in 2024 and first-team in 2025.

Dane Brugler had him as the No. 3 tight end in this year’s draft class.

He’s projcted to sign a four-year, $8,075,214 rookie contract that includes a $2,332,884 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Klare recorded 116 receptions for 1,329 yards and six touchdowns in 33 career games for the Buckeyes.