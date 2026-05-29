Seahawks Signing First-Round RB Jadarian Price, Wrap Up Draft Class

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have agreed to terms with first-round RB Jadarian Price on a four-year rookie contract on Friday.
Seattle has now signed all eight of its picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|32
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|Signed
|2
|64
|Bud Clark
|S
|Signed
|3
|99
|Julian Neal
|CB
|Signed
|5
|148
|Beau Stephens
|G
|Signed
|6
|199
|Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
|WR
|Signed
|7
|236
|Andre Fuller
|CB
|Signed
|7
|242
|Deven Eastern
|DT
|Signed
|7
|255
|Michael Dansby
|CB
|Signed
Price, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 17th-ranked running back in the 2022 recruiting class. He missed his freshman year with a torn Achilles but rebounded to be a contributor for the following three seasons, earning First Team All-American honors in 2025 as a kick returner.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him as the No. 2 running back in this year’s draft class.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $16,993,244 rookie contract that includes an $8,818,724 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for Seattle to exercise.
During his four-year college career, Price rushed 270 times for 1,607 yards (6.0 YPC) and 19 touchdowns, adding 12 catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!