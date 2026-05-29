Seahawks Signing First-Round RB Jadarian Price, Wrap Up Draft Class

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have agreed to terms with first-round RB Jadarian Price on a four-year rookie contract on Friday.

Seattle has now signed all eight of its picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 32 Jadarian Price RB Signed 2 64 Bud Clark S Signed 3 99 Julian Neal CB Signed 5 148 Beau Stephens G Signed 6 199 Emmanuel Henderson Jr. WR Signed 7 236 Andre Fuller CB Signed 7 242 Deven Eastern DT Signed 7 255 Michael Dansby CB Signed

Price, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 17th-ranked running back in the 2022 recruiting class. He missed his freshman year with a torn Achilles but rebounded to be a contributor for the following three seasons, earning First Team All-American honors in 2025 as a kick returner.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him as the No. 2 running back in this year’s draft class.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $16,993,244 rookie contract that includes an $8,818,724 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for Seattle to exercise.

During his four-year college career, Price rushed 270 times for 1,607 yards (6.0 YPC) and 19 touchdowns, adding 12 catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns.