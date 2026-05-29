Giants Sign First-Round LB Arvell Reese, Wrap Up Draft Class

The New York Giants announced they signed LB Arvell Reese to a four-year rookie contract on Friday.
New York has now signed all seven of its picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|5
|Arvell Reese
|LB
|Signed
|1
|10
|Francis Mauigoa
|G
|Signed
|2
|37
|Colton Hood
|CB
|Signed
|3
|74
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|Signed
|6
|186
|Bobby Jamison-Travis
|DT
|Signed
|6
|192
|J. C. Davis
|T
|Signed
|6
|193
|Jack Kelly
|LB
|Signed
Art Stapleton notes that Reese receives a fully guaranteed four-year, $47.831 million contract that includes a $31.2 million signing bonus and a fifth-year team option.
Reese, 20, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick by the Giants in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was a four-star recruit and the 18th-ranked linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class out of Cleveland, Ohio. He committed to Ohio State and remained there for three seasons, where he earned first-team All-Big 10 honors in 2025.
He declared early for the 2026 NFL Draft after just one season with the Buckeyes.
In his collegiate career, Reese appeared in 36 games over three seasons with Ohio State and recorded 112 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and two passes defended.
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