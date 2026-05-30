AFC Notes: Garett Bolles, Akheem Mesidor, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos LT Garett Bolles talked about new OC Davis Webb and said that he’s excited to have a young voice leading the offense in an ever-changing landscape.

“It is ‘damn, he’s good,’” Bolles said, via Broncos Wire. “He’s so young… and to be able to have a coach who understands the game — not like the old-school game — I’m talking about this newest game that we play… he can take what he’s learned through so many different coaches and so many different offenses and find out what’s best for him. He’s so smart with the Xs and Os.”

Chargers

The Chargers picked up EDGE Akheem Mesidor with their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Los Angeles GM Joe Hortiz said they were impressed by Mesidor looking “polished” and ready to make an impact “right away” for their defense.

“He’s experienced. He’s had six years to hone his game. You watch him on film and see what he looks like out here and he’s so polished and disciplined and ready to go. He’s ready to make an impact right away so for us, that’s an advantage. You talk about a ready-made player who’s going to come in and hit the ground running and perform for us,” Hortiz said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site.

Raiders

Raiders fourth-round CB Jermod McCoy was thought to be a first-round talent but fell after missing the entire 2025 season with an ACL injury. Las Vegas HC Klint Kubiak showed confidence in wellness coordinator Alex Guerrero’s plan for McCoy and praised McCoy for his attitude and work ethic so far.

“Alex Guerrero has a great plan for him as far as how many yards we give him a day, the rest that we give them, the time on the field as opposed to the turf,” Kubiak said, via Sam Warren of The Athletic. “But the great thing about Jermod thus far is he’s responded really well.”

“He’s been excellent. He’s come in here and worked his tail off, doing everything that we’ve asked him to do. He’s got out there on the practice field and has shown the player that we’ve seen on tape, so just looking forward to progressing him, along with all those new DBs.”