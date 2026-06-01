Eagles Signing WR Samori Toure

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Eagles are signing former Packers WR Samori Toure to a contract.

Toure, 28, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers out of Nebraska in the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the team’s active roster as a rookie, debuting in Week 7. He was later placed on injured reserve by the team in January of 2024.

The Packers released Toure last year and he eventually signed on to the Bears’ practice squad. Chicago brought him back on a futures contract this past January but he was among their cuts before the season.

Toure had a stint with the Broncos on the practice squad before landing with the Saints, but he was waived this offseason.

In 2025, Toure appeared in one games for the Saints and caught one pass for three yards.