Latest On Potential A.J. Brown Trade

It’s finally June 1st, which has been the date circled all offseason as the start for the expected Eagles-Patriots A.J. Brown trade.

Per Josina Anderson, there is still reluctance from the Patriots to give up any form a first-round pick for Brown. She says they have brought up sending a 2028 first instead of 2027, but that compensation has not yet been “100% greenlit.”

Anderson says there’s a uniform agreement that Brown is a first-round talent, but New England has tried using pick swaps or other methods to send an equivalent package rather than a straight-up first-round pick.

One source told Anderson on Monday morning that it will take a pick from the 2028 draft before the sides reconvene independently. She mentions Eagles GM Howie Roseman prefers prospects in the 2027 draft, but brings up the Haason Reddick trade in 2024, when the Eagles acquired a 2026 conditional third-round pick.

The Rams reportedly were close to a deal for Brown earlier this offseason, while the 49ers, Chiefs and Jaguars were also previously mentioned as potential destinations for Brown. The expectation has remained that the Eagles and Patriots will work something out.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Brown as the news is available.