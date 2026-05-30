NFC Notes: Sonny Styles, Vic Fangio, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders’ first-round LB Sonny Styles originally joined Ohio State as a safety, eventually making the switch to linebacker. Styles said it was a logical move for him after speaking to Ohio State HC Ryan Day and former Ohio State DC Jim Knowles.

“Just talking to [Ohio State head coach Ryan] Day and [former Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim] Knowles and looking at the defense and everyone we had, it kind of just made sense for me to switch,” Styles said, via Zach Selby of the team’s site. “And then it also made sense because when I got to the NFL, I was probably gonna play linebacker at some point.”

Styles said that playing the linebacker position requires him to be instinctive rather than make calculated decisions.

“I think when you’re playing linebacker, it’s just instinctual,” Styles said. “You can’t play like a robot and try to calculate every move. I think you just gotta feel it.”

Styles mentioned that you have to be a great tackler to play linebacker, adding that he also made a big jump in shedding blockers.

“You gotta be the best tackler on the field,” Styles said. “I was glad I made a jump in that block destruction, and I feel like I got a lot better. But I’ve still got a lot of work to do. Just gotta keep getting better.”

Cowboys

The Cowboys traded DT Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers earlier this offseason. When asked about the rivalry between the two organizations, Odighizuwa said he plans on bringing the same approach to San Francisco that he had in Dallas.

“I mean, speaking to the rivalry, bro, this is a game that, for a long time, it’s the game that you’ve got a picture on a dartboard and you’re throwing the knife at the picture,” Odighizuwa said, via CowboysWire. “Now I just take down the picture and I put up the other picture. I’m just on the other side of it, but the energy is exactly the same.”

Eagles

Eagles DB Michael Carter II returned to the team on a restructured one-year deal to lower his cap figure. Philadelphia DC Vic Fangio called Carter an “instinctive player” and was impressed with him despite only recording 10 tackles in eight appearances.

“He’s an instinctive player,” Fangio said, via EaglesWire. “I think he has a good feel for the game. What little he did play for us last year, he did show that.”

Fangio is confident that Carter will do well in the safety position.

“I don’t think he’ll have a hard time learning the position mentally,” Fangio said. “He’s just got to go out there and be able to do it.”

Fangio added that they are still in the walkthrough process with their defense and will get a better idea if Carter fits into the safety role as the offseason ramps up.

“What we’ve been doing out there these last couple of weeks are just kind of walkthroughs and route pickups against other defensive players running the routes or even non-players,” Fangio said. “I think we’ll know early whether he’s got the feel for it or not.”