Giants Signing WR Braxton Berrios

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Giants are signing veteran WR Braxton Berrios to a one-year deal.

Berrios, 30, was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots out of Miami in 2018. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason. He was quickly claimed by the Jets.

Berrios was set to be an unrestricted free agent and re-signed him to a two-year, $12 million deal. He was set to earn a base salary of $5,500,000 in 2023 when he was released.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season. Berrios returned on another one-year deal in 2024 before joining Houston for 2025.

In 2025, Berrios appeared in four games for the Texans and recorded six catches for 37 yards. He also returned three punts for 25 yards and three kicks for 81 yards.