Giants Working Out Veteran WRs Including Odell Beckham Jr & JuJu Smith-Schuster

The New York Giants are working out free agent wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Braxton Berrios and Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday, according to Adam Schefter.

Ian Rapoport adds that WR Anthony Miller is among the players tryout out for the Giants.

Beckham has been on the Giants’ radar for a few weeks now, so it’s possible a deal could get done, depending on how things go today.

Beckham Jr, 33, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that included $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish out the season but tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win and sat out all of 2022.

The Ravens signed Beckham to a one-year contract before he became a free agent once more and joined the Dolphins on a one-year, $3 million contract. Miami ended up letting him go in December 2024.

In 2024, Beckham appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and caught nine passes for 55 yards and no touchdowns.

Smith-Schuster, 29, was a second-round pick by the Steelers out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $4.19 million rookie contract before re-joining the Steelers on a one-year, $8 million deal in 2021 and signed on with the Chiefs to a one-year deal in 2022.

The Patriots agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract with Smith-Schuster in 2023. New England then released him during training camp.

Smith-Schuster caught on with the Chiefs once more back in 2024 and returned to Kansas City last year on a one-year deal.

In 2025, Smith-Schuster appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and caught 33 passes for 345 yards receiving and a touchdown.