Jets Sign First-Round WR Omar Cooper Jr

The New York Jets have agreed to terms on a rookie deal with first-round WR Omar Cooper Jr on Monday, according to Rich Cimini.

This leaves just two unsigned draft picks from the Jets’ 2026 class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 2 David Bailey LB Signed 1 16 Kenyon Sadiq TE Signed 1 30 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Signed 2 50 D’Angelo Ponds CB Signed 4 103 Darrell Jackson Jr. DT 4 110 Cade Klubnik QB Signed 6 188 Anez Cooper G 7 228 VJ Payne S Signed



Cooper, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 80th-ranked receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Indianapolis, Indiana. He committed to Indiana and stayed there four seasons, leading the team in yards his senior year.

In his collegiate career, Cooper appeared in 42 games over four seasons. He caught 115 passes for 1,798 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 97 yards and two touchdowns.