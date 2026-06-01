Jets Announce Four Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced a series of roster moves on Monday including signing WR Da’Quan Felton and LB Chase Wilson.

The Jets also waived K Lenny Krieg and waived/injured LB Kobe King.

King, 23, was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie contract, but was cut loose back in October of last year.

The Jets later claimed King off waivers and he finished out the season in New York.

In 2025, King appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and Jets, recording 10 total tackles.