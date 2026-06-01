Giants Signing Veteran WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Mike Garafolo reports that the Giants are signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to a contract after a recent workout.

The team also added Odell Beckham and Braxton Berrios as they continue to strengthen the receiver position.

Smith-Schuster, 29, was a second-round pick by the Steelers out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $4.19 million rookie contract before re-joining the Steelers on a one-year, $8 million deal in 2021 and signed on with the Chiefs to a one-year deal in 2022.

The Patriots agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract with Smith-Schuster in 2023. New England then released him during training camp.

Smith-Schuster caught on with the Chiefs once more back in 2024 and returned to Kansas City last year on a one-year deal.

In 2025, Smith-Schuster appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and caught 33 passes for 345 yards receiving and a touchdown.