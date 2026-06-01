Jaguars Sign DT Quinton Bohanna

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they’ve signed DT Quinton Bohanna to a contract on Monday.

Bohanna, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. He was among Dallas’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2023, and he caught on with the Lions’ practice squad.

He bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad in 2023 before the Titans’ signed him in December. Tennessee cut him loose coming out of the following preseason and he caught on with Seattle’s practice squad.

Bohanna was later added to the Seahawks’ active roster before being waived and claimed by the Packers.

In 2025, Bohanna appeared in six games for the Seahawks and Packers, recording five tackles and no sacks.