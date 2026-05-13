Bengals Signed Third-Round CB Tacario Davis

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed third-round CB Tacario Davis to his rookie contract.
We have signed CB Tacario Davis, our third-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
🔗: https://t.co/YH9yJuvZT5 pic.twitter.com/EuGdgAEEeQ
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 13, 2026
That just leaves second-round DE Cashius Howell as the only unsigned pick.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|41
|Cashius Howell
|DE
|3
|72
|Tacario Davis
|CB
|Signed
|4
|128
|Connor Lew
|C
|Signed
|4
|140
|Colbie Young
|WR
|Signed
|6
|189
|Brian Parker II
|C
|Signed
|7
|221
|Jack Endries
|TE
|Signed
|7
|226
|Landon Robinson
|DT
|Signed
Davis, 21, began his college career at Arizona and was honorable mention All-PAC 12 in 2023, second-team All-Big 12 in 2024. He transferred to Washington for his senior season.
The Bengals drafted Davis in the third round with the No. 72 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $7,236,474 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $1,722,888.
During his four-year college career, Davis recorded 95 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 28 pass deflections in 37 games with 30 starts.
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