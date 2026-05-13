Bengals Signed Third-Round CB Tacario Davis

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed third-round CB Tacario Davis to his rookie contract.

We have signed CB Tacario Davis, our third-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. 🔗: https://t.co/YH9yJuvZT5 pic.twitter.com/EuGdgAEEeQ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 13, 2026

That just leaves second-round DE Cashius Howell as the only unsigned pick.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 41 Cashius Howell DE 3 72 Tacario Davis CB Signed 4 128 Connor Lew C Signed 4 140 Colbie Young WR Signed 6 189 Brian Parker II C Signed 7 221 Jack Endries TE Signed 7 226 Landon Robinson DT Signed

Davis, 21, began his college career at Arizona and was honorable mention All-PAC 12 in 2023, second-team All-Big 12 in 2024. He transferred to Washington for his senior season.

The Bengals drafted Davis in the third round with the No. 72 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $7,236,474 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $1,722,888.

During his four-year college career, Davis recorded 95 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 28 pass deflections in 37 games with 30 starts.