AFC Notes: Dexter Lawrence, Austin Barber, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals DL coach Jerry Montgomery has been impressed by Dexter Lawrence this offseason, saying he’s already been uplifting to the team since being acquired.

“A pro. Hungry to prove everybody wrong. He’s a leader of men. He’s got this presence about himself that has uplifted this team,” Montgomery said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “He’s going to make people around him better just because of who he is and how he goes about his business.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Lawrence was quickly at the team facility right after they brought him in.

“I was shocked that he was here every day, right after we traded for him, that he chose to just jump right in and not miss a day initially,” Taylor said. “I think that just shows … I hate to speak for him … the excitement that he has to be here with these guys in the locker room. I’ve had a chance to meet with him one-on-one several times. Love the personality because that’s something you don’t know until you really get to know the guy. There’s certainly a level of excitement when the organization takes a swing on a guy like that and gives up the 10th pick in the draft and gets a known commodity. That really has uplifted this locker room, and guys are excited to be around him.”

Lawrence is enjoying getting accustomed to everyone around the team and coaching staff.

“Just being around the team. Just being here around the guys, just learning the routes,” Lawrence said. “Getting used to the area starting out. Finding a place to live. All that contributed to me being here. Getting to know Joey (Boese) and the strength staff and the training room. It’s early still, it’s been going well. They’re doing well taking care of me.”

Browns

Browns fourth-round OT Austin Barber played right tackle during his days at Florida, but has a profile of someone who could kick inside. Cleveland HC Todd Monken said they plan to start him off at tackle but develop him into a swing player to keep all options open.

“Well, we’ll see how that all works out,” Monken said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, for the purpose of rookie minicamp, we’re going to put him at tackle. We think long-term, he’s a tackle, but we’re certainly going to give him an opportunity. He’s gonna have to be a swing player. He’s gonna have to be able to learn tackle, and we’re gonna have to see what we have at guard and everything will play itself out.”

Barber is willing to play whatever spot they team needs him to, and talked about his past experiences moving positions in game.

“Yeah. I feel like I can play any position they want me to,” Barber said, “and if they’re asking me to go to guard, I’m going to put my helmet on and go out there and play guard. So that’s something about me. I’m not going to complain about where I’m at as long as I’m getting reps and doing well.”

“Yeah, that’s a good thing I have is I’m able to do that. I’ve done it before. Mid-game, I’m playing right tackle and then our left tackle comes out and I have to move the left. I’ve done it before in games. Obviously it’s going to be, I got to learn the system, I got to learn techniques on both sides, but I feel like I’m capable of that.”

Ravens

The Ravens elected not to tender RB Keaton Mitchell as a restricted free agent, leading to him signing with the Chargers. Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta explained his decision, saying he didn’t contribute much as a pass-catcher or on special teams.

“He was gonna make over $3 million this year based on the system, which was a restricted free agency system, the tender. Again, not a real special teams guy. A talented space runner. He’s not necessarily the most dynamic pass-catching back, so then it becomes, well, would you rather have Derrick on the field or Keaton?” DeCosta said, via RavensWire.