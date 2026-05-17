AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Keylan Rutledge, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson has been seeing the field while Daniel Jones remains sidelined, and despite his trade request, GM Chris Ballard still believes that Richardson has something to offer.

“I still think Anthony has real value in this league and I’ve been happy with his growth,” Ballard said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “And he’s an extremely talented young man.”

Texans

Texans first-round OL Keylan Rutledge said his goals for his rookie year are to soak in all the knowledge he gains from veterans and just work hard to prove himself.

“Rookie year, soak it all in. Soak all the vets in. Then obviously go out there and compete. Don’t want to put goals on myself, just say I’m going to go out there and perform. Attack the grass every day with head down, hard-working mindset. Goals and aspirations, they’ll come.”

As for what he’s learned about HC DeMeco Ryans, Rutledge said the coach shows a “joy for the game.”

“I think he just has a joy for the game, a true love for the game. You can tell. It just feeds off you. He loves ball. He loves being around it. He loves preparing young men. You can just feel that joy and that love for the game.”

Rutledge comes to Houston after being a leader at Georgia Tech. He intends to take a similar approach to what he did in college, which is just to “put your head down, you work, and the rest will follow.”

“I think you just come in and show what you’re about. I’ve been the same leader my whole life, but you go to college, you’re not the head guy right away. You just come in, put your head down, you work, and the rest will follow.”

Titans

Per Paul Kuharsky, the Titans have hired Shane Normandeau as Director of Pro Scouting and Regan Chapman as Assistant Athletic Trainer.

as Director of Pro Scouting and as Assistant Athletic Trainer. Titans VP of player personnel Dan Saganey will participate in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners meetings in Orlando this week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.