C.J. Stroud Expected To Play Out 2026 Without Extension

The Texans exercised QB C.J. Stroud‘s fifth-year option for 2027 this offseason, but he wasn’t among the core players to receive a long-term extension.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Texans are still “wholly supportive” of Stroud despite the rough end to his 2025 season. However, some around the league tell Fowler they are expecting Stroud to play out the fourth year of his rookie deal without an extension.

Stroud’s fifth-year option for 2027 is projected to cost $25.904, and Houston might want to see more consistent play before committing to a number likely higher than that over multiple years.

Stroud, 24, was named first-team All-Big 10 after both of his seasons as a starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-American in 2022. He declared for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior season and was drafted by the Texans with the No. 2 overall pick.

He signed a four-year, $36.3 million rookie deal that includes a signing bonus of $23.38 million. The contract has a fifth-year option worth $25.904 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Stroud appeared in 14 games for the Texans and completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed 48 times for 209 yards and a touchdown.