AFC Notes: Lou Anarumo, Nico Collins, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts DC Lou Anarumo is excited about the incoming draft class, especially on defense, noting that the team was ecstatic to walk away with both LB C.J. Allen and S A.J. Haulcy on Day Two of the draft.

“He is all about football,” Anarumo said of Allen, via the team website. “(He’s) the old school gym rat and just wants to get better at playing football. We just want him to be the best version of himself that he can be, and we’ll take it from there. He certainly has a skill set to help us out.”

Texans

Texans WR Nico Collins is entering the sixth year of his career in 2026. Collins said there is a lot of excitement around the locker room going into next season, and their focus is on winning a Super Bowl.

“The excitement is great, man,” Collins said, via Aaron Wilson. “I feel like we had a great draft. Getting back in that mode, I feel like the energy is great and we’ve got to continue to go in our mission because ahead is our Super Bowl. So, it starts right now, though.”

Regarding rumors about teams inquiring about Collins’ availability in a trade, GM Nick Caserio made it clear that they are not interested in trading the receiver.

“Look, teams call teams all the time to ask about players,” Caserio said. “We’re not trading Nico Collins. Whoever reported it, whatever information they had, I mean, they can take it and shove it. We’re not trading Nico.”

Collins is hopeful to play his entire career in Houston.

“I love the Texans,” Collins said. “I got drafted here. It’s somewhere I want to end. I love the city, the people, the community. There’s a lot of great positive vibes coming out of the city of Houston. So, it’s definitely a place I would like to retire.”

Titans

The Titans have announced the addition of four coaches to the staff of HC Robert Saleh as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program: D’Anthony Batiste (offensive line), Darryl Blackstock ( linebackers), Larry Dace (special teams and running backs), and Jeremy Holt (performance). Titans RB coach Randy Jordan will serve as the coordinator for the group, who is joining the team for training camp.

“I am honored to serve as the coordinator of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship,” Jordan said, via the team website. “This is an opportunity for coaches to continue to learn and grow professionally. Knowing the impact this program has had on coaches who have participated, I’m excited to help this group gain valuable experience while working with our staff during our offseason training.”

Per Seth Walder, the Titans have fired Director of Football Research and Development Sarah Bailey .

. Walder adds that the team also recently promoted Bryce Wasserman to Football Counsel/Head of Football Research.