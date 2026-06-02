Colts Officially Sign Entire 2026 Draft Class

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed fourth-round G Jalen Farmer and fourth-round LB Bryce Boettcher to rookie deals.

The Colts have now signed their entire 2026 draft class. Here’s a look at their rookie class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 53 CJ Allen LB Signed 3 78 A. J. Haulcy S Signed 4 113 Jalen Farmer G Signed 4 135 Bryce Boettcher LB Signed 5 156 George Gumbs Jr. DE Signed 6 214 Caden Curry DE Signed 7 237 Seth McGowan RB Signed 7 254 Deion Burks WR Signed

Farmer, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 31st-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class out of Covington, Georgia. He committed to Florida and remained there for two years before transferring to Kentucky for his last two seasons.

The Colts used the 113th pick in the fourth round of the 2026 draft on Farmer. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,435,726 rookie deal with a $1,190,726 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Farmer appeared in 28 games over four years at Kentucky and Florida. He made 24 starts in his last two seasons at Kentucky at right guard.