NFL Transactions: Monday 6/1

By
Nate Bouda
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Bills

Colts

  • Colts signed C Josh Kreutz, DB Jai’Onte McMillan, and QB Easton Stick.
  • Colts waived DB Wyett Ekeler, G LaDarius Henderson, and QB Seth Henigan.

Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed WR Romello Brinson.

Eagles

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets signed first-round WR Omar Cooper.
  • Jets signed WR Da’Quan Felton and LB Chase Wilson.
  • Jets waived K Lenny Krieg.
  • Jets waived/injured LB Kobe King.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed first-round RB Jadarian Price.

Texans

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