NFL Transactions: Monday 6/1

Bills
- Bills signed WR Mac Dalena.
- Bills waived DB Daryl Porter.
Colts
- Colts signed C Josh Kreutz, DB Jai’Onte McMillan, and QB Easton Stick.
- Colts waived DB Wyett Ekeler, G LaDarius Henderson, and QB Seth Henigan.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed WR Romello Brinson.
Eagles
- Eagles signed WR Samori Toure.
- Eagles waived LB Chandler Martin.
Giants
- Giants placed T Jarrod Gray on the exempt/international player list.
- Giants placed WR Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve.
- Giants released LS Zach Triner.
- Giants signed WR Odell Beckham Jr., WR Braxton Berrios, and T Jarrod Gray.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed DT Quinton Bohanna.
Jets
- Jets signed first-round WR Omar Cooper.
- Jets signed WR Da’Quan Felton and LB Chase Wilson.
- Jets waived K Lenny Krieg.
- Jets waived/injured LB Kobe King.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed first-round RB Jadarian Price.
Texans
- Texans waived G Sidy Sow.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!