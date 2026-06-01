Patriots Placed TE Julian Hill On IR

Mike Reiss reports that the Patriots are placing TE Julian Hill on injured reserve. The specific nature and severity of the injury have not been publicly disclosed by the team.

Last season with the Dolphins, Hill dealt with an ankle issue that sidelined him for several games.

Hill, 25, went undrafted out of Campbell back in 2023 before catching on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent.

He wound up making the 53-man roster and starting in four games that season, and was the first player from Campbell to make an NFL roster.

After three years in Miami, Hill signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Patriots this past March.

In 2025, Hill appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and made 11 starts, catching 15 of his 20 targets for 140 yards.

We will have more on Hill as it becomes available.