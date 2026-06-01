Texans Waived G Sidy Sow

Per the transaction wire, the Texans have waived Canadian G Sidy Sow on Monday.

Sow, 27, is a native of Quebec, Canada, and attended Eastern Michigan from 2017 until 2022, at which point he was selected in both the NFL and CFL Drafts.

After being drafted in the fourth round by the Patriots in 2023, Sow also saw himself selected in the sixth round of the CFL Draft by the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

As a rookie with New England, Sow appeared in 14 games and made 11 starts but was released the following season during preseason roster cuts.

He made the Houston practice squad and was briefly on their active roster before being waived.

In 2025, Sow appeared in two games for Houston and made one start at guard.