Cowboys Sign WR Romello Brinson

The Dallas Cowboys signed UDFA WR Romello Brinson out of SMU to a contract, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Brinson, 24, was a four-star recruit and the 28th-ranked receiver in the 2021 recruiting class out of Miami, Florida. He committed to Miami and remained there for two years before transferring to SMU, where he played for three seasons

In his collegiate career, Brinson appeared in 52 games over five years with Miami and SMU. He caught 98 passes for 1,393 yards and six touchdowns.