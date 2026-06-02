Texans Sign UDFA OT Derrick Graham

The Houston Texans announced they have signed UDFA OT Derrick Graham out of Tulane.

It’s worth noting Graham played for Houston OL coach Cole Popovich at Troy. Graham is the son of Derrick Graham Sr., who played nine years in the NFL.

Graham, six-foot-four, 314 pounds, was a two-star recruit and the 215th-ranked guard in the 2020 recruiting class out of Lake Minneola, Florida. He committed to Troy and remained there for four years before transferring to Texas A&M. However, Graham transferred again to Tulane after just four months for his final two seasons and never played for the Aggies.

In his collegiate career, Graham appeared in 64 games over six years at Troy and Tulane.