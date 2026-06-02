Texans LB E.J. Speed Underwent Successful Surgery, Out For Season

Aaron Wilson reports that Texans veteran LB E.J. Speed is expected to miss the entire regular season after further examination of his quadriceps revealed a completely torn tendon, which has since been repaired.

Speed after signing a two-year, $13 million deal back in March, but is now a candidate for the injured reserve or physically unable to perform list.

Speed, 30, was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft by the Colts. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million rookie contract he signed with Indianapolis.

He then re-signed with the team on a two-year, $8 million deal back in 2023 before being let go and winding up in Houston.

It appeared that Speed might return this season, but that is no longer the case.

In 2025, Speed appeared in 16 games for the Texans, starting 9. He finished with 62 total tackles and one pass deflection.

We will have more on Speed as it becomes available.