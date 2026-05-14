Texans Sign Second-Round TE Marlin Klein

The Houston Texans announced they have signed second-round TE Marlin Klein to a rookie contract.
We have signed Marlin Klein. pic.twitter.com/oW6qLFy1bP
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 14, 2026
Aaron Wilson adds Klein signed a four-year, $8,184,000 rookie deal with a $2,410,000 signing bonus.
Klein is the sixth Texans’ draft pick to sign, leaving only G Keylan Rutledge and G Febechi Nwaiwu. Here’s a complete look at their draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|26
|Keylan Rutledge
|G
|2
|36
|Kayden McDonald
|DT
|Signed
|2
|59
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|Signed
|4
|106
|Febechi Nwaiwu
|G
|4
|123
|Wade Woodaz
|LB
|Signed
|5
|141
|Kamari Ramsey
|S
|Signed
|6
|204
|Lewis Bond
|WR
|Signed
|7
|243
|Aiden Fisher
|LB
|Signed
Klein, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 29th-ranked tight end in the 2022 recruiting class out of Cologne, Germany. He committed to Michigan and remained there for four years, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2025.
The Texans used the 59th pick in the second round of the 2026 draft on Klein.
In his collegiate career, Klein appeared in 36 games over four years at Michigan. He recorded 38 receptions for 364 yards and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!