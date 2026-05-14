Texans Sign Second-Round TE Marlin Klein

The Houston Texans announced they have signed second-round TE Marlin Klein to a rookie contract.

We have signed Marlin Klein. pic.twitter.com/oW6qLFy1bP — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 14, 2026

Aaron Wilson adds Klein signed a four-year, $8,184,000 rookie deal with a $2,410,000 signing bonus.

Klein is the sixth Texans’ draft pick to sign, leaving only G Keylan Rutledge and G Febechi Nwaiwu. Here’s a complete look at their draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 26 Keylan Rutledge G 2 36 Kayden McDonald DT Signed 2 59 Marlin Klein TE Signed 4 106 Febechi Nwaiwu G 4 123 Wade Woodaz LB Signed 5 141 Kamari Ramsey S Signed 6 204 Lewis Bond WR Signed 7 243 Aiden Fisher LB Signed

Klein, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 29th-ranked tight end in the 2022 recruiting class out of Cologne, Germany. He committed to Michigan and remained there for four years, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2025.

The Texans used the 59th pick in the second round of the 2026 draft on Klein.

In his collegiate career, Klein appeared in 36 games over four years at Michigan. He recorded 38 receptions for 364 yards and one touchdown.