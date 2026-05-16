AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Amid his trade request, Colts QB Anthony Richardson spoke to the media about his decision to still show up for offseason workouts.

“The Colts are still giving me a chance to go out there and work, work hard and potentially get on the field,” Richardson told the Indianapolis Star. “Glad to be able to stay in the NFL and put the work in. Just showing up at OTAs, it was a blessing in disguise for me because I just wanted to work and they allowed me to do that so I’m thankful for that.”

“If I don’t put that work in to be a better player then I won’t be in the NFL,” Richardson added. “I just want to work hard and constantly think about my opportunity that I have now and try to take advantage of it.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen noted that the team’s plan for WR/CB Travis Hunter has not changed at all regarding rumors that he will play more of a role on defense this season.

noted that the team’s plan for WR/CB has not changed at all regarding rumors that he will play more of a role on defense this season. Colorado HC Deion Sanders noted that he was upset no one from the organization reached out to him regarding how to deploy Hunter.

noted that he was upset no one from the organization reached out to him regarding how to deploy Hunter. Aaron Wilson reports that the Jaguars have parted ways with pro scout Rory Segrest.

Texans

When asked about what his biggest drives are, Texans’ first-round OL Keylan Rutledge said football proved to be an outlet for him after being raised in not the best of situations.

“I can point to a lot of things. First and foremost, faith. It’s rooted there so I can just go out there and perform how I want to perform. How I was raised, didn’t grow up in the best situation, so football was a way out, football was an outlet. I poured all my passion, all my blood, sweat, and tears into it, so I just love it. If you love the game, anybody who really loves the game, they’re going to be passionate and do anything for it. I just love getting out there on the grass and playing,” Rutledge said, via TexansWire.

Regarding facing the Texans’ defense in practice, Rutledge thinks it will make him a better player.

“Iron sharpens iron. That’s what you want. You’re a competitor, you want to play against the best. You want to challenge yourself every day. That’s football.”

With learning the playbook, Rutledge said it’s obviously more complex than what they did at Georgia Tech, but it all comes down to attacking in the end.

“It’s a lot more than what you did in college. You’re going to have… I think at Georgia Tech we did a good job of having a lot of concepts and a lot of schemes. It’s the NFL. You’re going to prepare a certain play for a certain defense, a certain structure. You’re going to have checks. You’re going to have this, you’re going to have that. You just attack it anyway. You’re a ball guy. You take all the notes you can in meetings and when you’re outside the building, you soak it up. That’s just the way you attack it.”