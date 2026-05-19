AFC Notes: Jonah Coleman, Mansoor Delane, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton offered up high praise for RB Jonah Coleman and felt that he would fit in well with J.K. Dobbins.

“You saw it in the college tape,” Payton said, via ESPN at the Broncos’ rookie minicamp. “Most of the time when you’re drafting or signing a college running back, there’s going to be a learning curve with protections. … That was a strong suit when you were looking at his tape, different than the rest of the class.”

“I saw something that compared his running style, and I think the comparison was J.K., and I think that’s a compliment obviously,” Payton added. “[ Coleman is] a physical runner … [and] he can play on third down. … His frame is such when you see him, that he does a really good job in blocking pressure looks.”

Chiefs

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer would expect immediate contributions from Chiefs first-round CB Mansoor Delane and DT Peter Woods , with a few other rookies likely becoming major role players given DC Steve Spagnuolo ‘s track record.

and DT , with a few other rookies likely becoming major role players given DC ‘s track record. Breer also guesses the Chiefs will eventually sign WR Tyreek Hill this year.

this year. Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and assistant GM Mike Bradway will participate in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners’ meetings in Orlando this week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Raiders

Raiders OC Andrew Janocko hails from the Pittsburgh area, meaning he grew up a Steelers fan. Despite the Raiders and Steelers being rivals, Janocko gave his reasons for joining Las Vegas to further his coaching career.

“You just respect the history of football, and part of that is the history of the league,” Janocko said on Upon Further Review. “And one of the storied franchises in the league is the Silver and Black, is the Raiders, is that shield. And so, that’s something that growing up, and being just a football fan in general, is something that you respect. You respect certain logos, you respect certain organizations, and that’s one. One, it was the opportunity to continue my journey with the coach. Our families have grown up together. Our kids have gone to school together. So when that opportunity presented itself, that was something that we thought was really special, really unique. In this business, to have a new opportunity with somebody that you’ve grown with in this profession, that you’ve been to lows and highs with throughout the profession. And then to do it at a place like this that has such a storied history, that’s one of the revered franchises in the National Football League…the chance to get to come here, put this shield on, put the Silver and Black on and represent that Commitment to Excellence and that ‘Just Win Baby’ mentality is something that, as a family, we could not pass up.”