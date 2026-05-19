Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Underwent Clean-Up Surgery On Right Knee

According to Adam Schefter, Chiefs WR Rashee Rice underwent a clean-up operation on his right knee to remove “loose debris” that was causing inflammation.

Schefter reports Rice is expected to require two months to recover.

This came one week before Rice violated his probation after testing positive for marijuana, and has been ordered to serve 30 days in jail, causing him to miss Chiefs OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Nate Taylor mentioned Rice is serving his original 30-day sentence as part of pleading guility to his involvement in a multi-car crash. Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, Rice had to serve 30 days at some point as part of his five year probation, but the alleged positive test for marijuana would trigger the 30 days to be served now.

Rice is on probation for charges related to a multi-car crash in Dallas in 2024. There were questions about whether Kansas City would be willing to sign Rice to a long-term extension with his history of off-field issues.

This offseason, Rice was involved in a domestic violence dispute, where the case was ultimately closed because he was said not to have engaged in behavior that violates the personal conduct policy.

This came a year after he was suspended six games for his involvement in a multi-car crash in 2024, and when he had assault charges for allegedly punching a photographer that were dropped in the end.

Rice, 26, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2025, Rice appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and recorded 53 receptions on 78 targets for 571 yards (10.8 YPC) and five touchdowns.