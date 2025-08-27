BREAKING: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Suspended Six Games

Tom Pelissero reports that Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is accepting and will serve a six-game suspension to start the 2025 regular season.

The NFL and NFLPA are working to finalize the settlement, and Rice will be available to return for the Chiefs’ matchup against the Raiders in Week 7.

Pelissero adds that the NFL initially proposed a suspension of 10-12 games, with Rice’s attorneys fighting for a shorter length based on the precedent that had been set for similar situations.

Rice’s legal situation wrapped up in July, as the judge gave five years’ probation and 30 days of jail time that can be served at any point in those five years. He received a deferred adjudication, meaning that if he completes the terms of his probation successfully, the case will be dismissed

Rice, 25, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He finished the second year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2024, Rice appeared in four games for the Chiefs and caught 24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Rice and the Chiefs as the news is available.