Bears Signing First-Round S Dillon Thieneman & Second-Round C Logan Jones

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Bears are signing first-round S Dillon Thieneman to a rookie deal.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds the Bears are also signing second-round C Logan Jones to a rookie contract.

With Thieneman and Jones signed, Bears third-round TE Sam Roush is their only unsigned draft pick. Here’s a complete look at Chicago’s 2026 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 25 Dillon Thieneman S Signed 2 57 Logan Jones C Signed 3 69 Sam Roush TE 3 89 Zavion Thomas WR Signed 4 124 Malik Muhammad CB Signed 5 166 Keyshaun Elliott LB Signed 6 213 Jordan Van den Berg DT Signed

Thieneman, 21, started his career at Purdue and immediately worked his way into the starting lineup. After two seasons, he transferred to Oregon. He was a three-star recruit and the 85th-ranked safety in the 2023 recruiting class out of Westfield, Indiana

He earned second-team All-Big 10, third-team All-American and Big 10 Freshman of the Year in 2023, and was named first-team All-Big 10 and first-team All-American in 2025. The Bears used the 25th overall pick in the 2026 draft on Thieneman.

During his three-year college career, Thieneman recorded 306 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, eight interceptions and 14 pass deflections in 39 career games.

Jones, 24, was a four-star recruit and the 26th-ranked defensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class out of Council Bluffs, Iowa. He committed to Iowa and remained there through 2025, redshiriting in 2020 and missing most of the 2021 season with a knee injury.

He was a unanimous All-American selection and First Team All-Big 10 in 2025. The Bears used the 57th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 draft on Jones.

In his collegiate career, Jones appeared in 53 games over six years at Iowa and made 51 starts at center.