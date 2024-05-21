Assault Charge Dropped Against Rashee Rice

According to Tom Pelissero, the photographer who says Chiefs WR Rashee Rice punched him at a nightclub has filed an affidavit to drop the charges.

The photographer says the situation was a “misunderstanding” and is withdrawing his claim that Rice punched him in the face.

That means Rice, who is at OTAs in Kansas City and participating with the team, has one less off-field issue on his plate this offseason.

He still faces eight charges from street racing and causing a multi-vehicle crash in April.

The NFL has said it plans to allow the legal process to play out before considering potential discipline for Rice. However, reports have said Rice is expected to face a multi-game suspension for his role in the accident.

Rice, 23, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2023, Rice appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and caught 79 passes on 102 targets for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Rice and the Chiefs as it becomes available.