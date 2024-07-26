BREAKING: Dolphins Sign Tua Tagovailoa To Four-Year, $212M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins and QB Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to a four-year extension worth $212.5 million on Friday.

According to Jonathan Jones, Tagovailoa receives $167 million guaranteed as part of this deal.

Tagovailoa will make $53.1 million per year as part of the deal and puts him just ahead of Justin Herbert.

He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and is coming off a career year where he led the NFL in passing yards in 2023.

Tagovailoa, 26, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus. He earned a base salary of $1,010,000 in the final year of his deal.

The Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option worth $23,171,000 for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Tagovailoa appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2025 NFL Free Agents list.