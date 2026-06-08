Chiefs Expected To Sign CB L’Jarius Sneed

Jordan Schultz reports that the Chiefs are planning to re-sign veteran CB L’Jarius Sneed to an undisclosed contract.

This makes sense for a variety of reasons. Sneed met with the Chiefs last week and previously played four seasons in Kansas City.

Beyond that, the Chiefs could use some depth at cornerback after losing their top corners this offseason and Sneed is one of the best available free agents.

Sneed, 29, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed was in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career when Kansas City franchised and traded him to the Titans. He then signed a four-year, $76 million extension in Tennessee.

He finished the 2025 season on injured reserve and was released this offseason.

In 2025, Sneed appeared in seven games for the Titans and recorded 26 tackles, three pass defenses, and no interceptions.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.