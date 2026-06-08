Buccaneers Sign K B.T. Potter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed K B.T. Potter to a contract.

In correspondence, the Buccaneers have waived P Aidan Laros.

Potter, 26, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson following the 2023 draft. Unfortunately, was among the final roster cuts during his rookie year. From there, Potter signed with the UFL Michigan Panthers for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Potter appeared in 10 games for the Michigan Panthers in the UFL and made 11 of 16 field goal attempts.