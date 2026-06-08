Panthers Sign UDFA WR Malick Meiga

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed UDFA WR Malick Meiga to a contract.

In correspondence, the Panthers have waived UDFA Heinrich Haarberg.

Meiga, 25, was a three-star recruit and the 83rd-ranked receiver in the 2020 recruiting class out of Montreal, Quebec. He committed to Penn State and remained there for three years before transferring to Coastal Carolina for his final two seasons.

In his collegiate career, Meiga appeared in 51 games over five years at Penn State and Coastal Carolina. He caught 35 passes for 432 yards and two touchdowns.