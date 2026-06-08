Patriots Sign First-Round OT Caleb Lomu

The New England Patriots announced they have signed first-round OT Caleb Lomu to a rookie contract.
With Lomu signed, only second-round DE Gabe Jacas remains unsigned among New England’s draft picks. Here’s a look at their full 2026 draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|28
|Caleb Lomu
|T
|Signed
|2
|55
|Gabe Jacas
|DE
|3
|95
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|Signed
|5
|171
|Karon Prunty
|CB
|Signed
|6
|196
|Dametrious Crownover
|T
|Signed
|6
|212
|Namdi Obiazor
|LB
|Signed
|7
|234
|Behren Morton
|QB
|Signed
|7
|245
|Jam Miller
|RB
|Signed
|7
|247
|Quintayvious Hutchins
|DE
|Signed
Lomu, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 11th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class out of Gilbert, Arizona. He committed to Utah and remained there for three seasons, earning First Team All-Big 12 Honors in 2025.
The Patriots traded up to the 29th pick in the first round of the 2026 draft to select Lomu.
In his collegiate career, Lomu appeared in 27 games over three seasons at Utah with 24 starts at left tackle.
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