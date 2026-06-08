Patriots Sign First-Round OT Caleb Lomu

The New England Patriots announced they have signed first-round OT Caleb Lomu to a rookie contract.

With Lomu signed, only second-round DE Gabe Jacas remains unsigned among New England’s draft picks. Here’s a look at their full 2026 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 28 Caleb Lomu T Signed 2 55 Gabe Jacas DE 3 95 Eli Raridon TE Signed 5 171 Karon Prunty CB Signed 6 196 Dametrious Crownover T Signed 6 212 Namdi Obiazor LB Signed 7 234 Behren Morton QB Signed 7 245 Jam Miller RB Signed 7 247 Quintayvious Hutchins DE Signed

Lomu, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 11th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class out of Gilbert, Arizona. He committed to Utah and remained there for three seasons, earning First Team All-Big 12 Honors in 2025.

The Patriots traded up to the 29th pick in the first round of the 2026 draft to select Lomu.

In his collegiate career, Lomu appeared in 27 games over three seasons at Utah with 24 starts at left tackle.