AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Quinn Meinerz, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Chiefs

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reports Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah had interest from the Chiefs before deciding to return to Miami.

According to Matt Derrick, first-round WR Xavier Worthy and CB Kelvin Joseph aren't out at practice on Tuesday.

and CB aren’t out at practice on Tuesday. Derrick adds Worthy is dealing with strep throat and the team wants to keep him isolated.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on WR Kadarius Toney : “He had some pretty good snaps at running back last year for us. I think he enjoys doing that.” (Nate Taylor)

on WR : “He had some pretty good snaps at running back last year for us. I think he enjoys doing that.” (Nate Taylor) Reid discussed QB Patrick Mahomes throwing downfield more: “He’s got guys that that’s a part of their game. The best part of their game is going downfield so he’s utilizing that right now and testing it out, seeing how it works and so far he’s had some good connections.” (Adam Teicher)

Raiders

Raiders DE Adam Butler hit free agency this offseason and wasn’t at the top of most teams’ wish lists. Las Vegas DL coach Rob Leonard described what it means to have Butler back in the building.

“Everything,” Leonard said, via Levi Damien of the Raiders Wire. “Everything. In terms of creating a standard, him and 98 [Maxx Crosby]. This is one of the groups that makes this special is building a team. Not just a group of talent. So, their traits, their personalities all play off each other. They balance each other really well which creates infectious energy and is a lot of fun.”