AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Quinn Meinerz, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Broncos HC Sean Payton stated at least three QBs will mix in initially to start camp. (Mike Klis)
- Payton on WR Courtland Sutton: “He’ll be here and ready to go.” (Chris Tomasson)
- Regarding suspended DE Eyioma Uwazurike, Payton notes they want him back but don’t know how it will unfold. (Tomasson)
- Payton also said they anticipate TE Greg Dulcich to practice this week. (Klis)
- On a new contract for CB Patrick Surtain, Payton replied: “We’ll keep you posted. That’s one of those answers like, we’ll get to it when we want to.” (James Palmer)
- Denver signed RG Quinn Meinerz to a four-year, $72 million extension with $45 million guaranteed including an $11.5 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
- Meinerz can also earn up to $510k each season in per-game roster bonuses in the final three years of the contract. (Over The Cap)
Chiefs
- NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reports Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah had interest from the Chiefs before deciding to return to Miami.
- According to Matt Derrick, first-round WR Xavier Worthy and CB Kelvin Joseph aren’t out at practice on Tuesday.
- Derrick adds Worthy is dealing with strep throat and the team wants to keep him isolated.
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid on WR Kadarius Toney: “He had some pretty good snaps at running back last year for us. I think he enjoys doing that.” (Nate Taylor)
- Reid discussed QB Patrick Mahomes throwing downfield more: “He’s got guys that that’s a part of their game. The best part of their game is going downfield so he’s utilizing that right now and testing it out, seeing how it works and so far he’s had some good connections.” (Adam Teicher)
Raiders
Raiders DE Adam Butler hit free agency this offseason and wasn’t at the top of most teams’ wish lists. Las Vegas DL coach Rob Leonard described what it means to have Butler back in the building.
“Everything,” Leonard said, via Levi Damien of the Raiders Wire. “Everything. In terms of creating a standard, him and 98 [Maxx Crosby]. This is one of the groups that makes this special is building a team. Not just a group of talent. So, their traits, their personalities all play off each other. They balance each other really well which creates infectious energy and is a lot of fun.”
