AFC Notes: Ashton Jeanty, Patrick Surtain, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos CB Pat Surtain II thinks that the addition of DB Talanoa Hufanga will help the defensive backs and the defense as a whole.

“He’s definitely going to be an anchor for our defense,’’ Surtain said, via 9News. “Just with his experience – obviously he’s got All Pro, Pro Bowls, him being a ball hawk, looking over the defense, I think that’s going to be a huge addition. He’s a great player and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Surtain believes that LB Dre Greenlaw, as he looks to bounce back from an Achilles injury, will be central focus in the middle of the defense.

“When you look at his tape he’s very tenacious,’’ Surtain said. “He brings that edge with him that you look for in a linebacker. And he’s a tremendous leader as well. I know he helped that San Francisco 49ers team to that Super Bowl run (in 2023) and I can’t wait to work with him. I know he’s going to bring an intensity to the defense that we definitely need. Or added. We already had intensity for sure. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Chargers

Chargers LB Daiyan Henley, who was used primarily on special teams during his rookie season, used his position on the depth chart as motivation to take the next step and become a starter.

“I chased this dream for so long to be here, from outside looking in, that probably seemed like it was enough,” Henley said, via ESPN. “But that wasn’t my end-all-be-all goal to be a special teamer. … So that was where my embarrassment was, but it was also my interior motivation.”

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh has noticed the growth of Henley, which was headlined by a game against the Titans last year where he had a career-high 15 tackles.

“The growth, the leadership, the tackling ability, that’s been great,” Harbaugh said. “Elite pass defense, driving into the zone and just finding the receivers and plugging the holes and then reacting to the ball in the air that was elite.”

Henley believes that he’s only scratching the surface of what he wants to accomplish in the NFL.

“Looking around the league, I feel bits of just longing for more. I see guys, and I feel like I should have that opportunity, and why didn’t I?” Henley said. “Ultimately, I’m telling myself, ‘You haven’t done anything yet,’ and that right there motivates me. So that’s where I’m at mentally. I feel like I still haven’t had my moment yet.”

Raiders

The Raiders landed Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pete Carroll thinks Jeanty has proven to be a “marvelous talent” in his ability to shed tackles.

“There’s a lot of things to talk about, but one of the things is he was hard to tackle,” Carroll said, via Carter Owen of the team’s site. “I mean, guys couldn’t get him on the ground. … That skill to make people miss and to bounce off tackles and to use the force of the tacklers, he had marvelous talent in that regard.”

Carroll called Jeanty “dynamic” and can be used in a multitude of ways.

“I think the word is dynamic for us,” Carroll said. “He has the ability to do all of it. He can run with power. He can run in short yardage areas and find the spacing that he needs to make the plays, and he’s got that marvelous ability, just on any play, he can score, and that’s just such an exciting aspect to add to our football team. We just feel very fortunate.”

Raiders GM John Spytek said Jeanty provided them an opportunity to land a team need and the best player available.

“It’s one of those deals where it meets the need and the best player meet together, and you kind of feel like that’s a perfect storm at that point too, and it’s just too much to ignore at that point,” Spytek said. “He’s the perfect player for us this year, and we were thrilled to make him a Raider.”