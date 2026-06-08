AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Jonah Coleman, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos picked up RB Jonah Coleman in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. When asked about his early impression of Coleman, HC Sean Payton said the rookie looks in good shape and is picking things up well.

“Good,” Payton said, via BroncosWire. “Here is the one challenge with this camp. It’s the only camp that we have in a year where there’s not a Peloton, conditioning-wise. There are guys that are in great shape, there are guys in the middle of the pack and there are guys that are in awful shape. Normally, when you go into any camp, you have a group that’s been conditioning, like when we get into OTAs or minicamp in June, there’s a ‘B,’ ‘A’ level of conditioning. There’s a Peloton group. In this camp, it’s always difficult. So a guy like Jonah, his schedule probably was a lot different than some of these other guys. He’s in good shape. There are certain things you want to, when you’re in this type of drill setting, you want to give him. Then he’s picked it up well. He’s looked really good.”

Chargers

The Chargers brought in former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel as their new offensive coordinator. Los Angeles GM Joe Hortiz thinks both McDaniel and HC Jim Harbaugh give them “incredibly bright minds” to lead the offense.

“They both love ball and are just incredibly bright minds when it comes to football. Team leaders. Jim loves to pull information and Mike is such a resource of it. They love coaching ball and have a passion for it and it’s fun to watch them interact. Just to see the energy both bring … our offense is out here flying around. The staff Mike brought with him and the excitement in the air is real and the energy is awesome to see,” Hortiz said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site.

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby is looking to put the failed trade to the Ravens behind them and focus on doing everything he can with Las Vegas.

“I don’t really want to talk about that, to be honest. It’s water under the bridge. It’s a long time ago,” Crosby said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I’m here and I want to be here and I’m excited to be here and I’ve got a lot of work to do. It’s water under the bridge.”

“I want to be out there and be part of the team. I just love what I do and I love playing football and I love being on the field.”

Raiders DC Rob Leonard praised Crosby: “He’s been doing everything he can but practice. He’s in the meetings, walk-throughs, he’s out there stretching. He’s fully involved.” (Sam Warren)