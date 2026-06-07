Broncos TE Caleb Lohner Underwent Routine Cleanup Procedure

Mike Klis reports that Broncos TE Caleb Lohner will miss two weeks of OTAs after undergoing a routine cleanup procedure on his lower body.

Klis adds that Lohner is expected to be fully healthy in time for the start of training camp.

Lohner, 24, transferred to Utah after spending two years at Baylor and two years at BYU. He played basketball at each school during his college career and played football for the first time in Utah.

The Broncos selected him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4.309 million rookie contract with a $109,488 signing bonus.

During his college career at Utah, Lohner recorded four receptions for 54 yards (13.5 YPC), with all four catches being touchdowns.

We will have more on Lohner as it becomes available.