AFC Notes: Derwin James, Kolton Miller, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos rookie LB and Mr. Irrelevant Red Murdock talked about who he is as a linebacker.

“I’m a team-first guy, but as a linebacker, I prepare as a quarterback on the defense and getting everyone on the same page,” Murdock said, via Broncos Wire. “Make sure our defense performs as one, and that is what I’m looking forward to bringing to the Broncos team as a player that is going to put the team success before all else in any instance.”

Chargers

The Chargers signed S Derwin James to a new four-year contract through 2029 that includes his existing 2026 compensation and averages $25.2 million per year in new money, with a $12 million signing bonus, a fully guaranteed $3 million roster bonus in 2026, and fully guaranteed base salaries of $11.5 million in 2026 and $17.5 million in 2027.

to a new four-year contract through 2029 that includes his existing 2026 compensation and averages $25.2 million per year in new money, with a $12 million signing bonus, a fully guaranteed $3 million roster bonus in 2026, and fully guaranteed base salaries of $11.5 million in 2026 and $17.5 million in 2027. James has $44 million fully guaranteed at signing over the first two years of the contract, while $13.5 million of his $24.6 million 2028 base salary is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed in March 2027.

The contract also includes a $3 million roster bonus and a $21.5 million base salary in 2029, with a total average value of $23.275 million per year over the four-year package from signing. (PFT)

Raiders

Raiders LT Kolton Miller appeared in just four games in 2025 after suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Miller said it forced him to adjust his daily routine after it initially wore him down mentally.

“When it first happened, mentally, it does wear on you,” Miller said, via Levi Edwards of the team’s site. “But I feel like when you adjust your habits and your daily routine, it really simplified it and through the process now it’s been night and day.”

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak said Miller has resumed training with the first-team and appears “ahead of schedule” with his recovery.

“[O]ur training staff has done a phenomenal job of progressing him,” Kubiak said. “He’s running with the ones today. He’s getting quality reps, and I think he’s ahead of schedule. He’s a competitive guy, really counting on him this year.”

Miller said they are “learning as much as we can” of Kubiak’s system in their offseason program.

“We’re just trying to learn as much as we can,” Miller said. “And we’re meeting before, meeting after, so, really optimizing your time as best you can is the best way to do it. I have high expectations for everyone. The standard is higher. Guys are learning, guys are coming in, but the competition right now is first getting in the playbook and mastering that and getting to work.”